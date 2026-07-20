Homicide of Edmonton mom and nurse Nadine Robinson unsolved, 20 years later

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It’s been 20 years since Royal Alexandra Hospital nurse Nadine Robinson was found dead in her Clareview townhouse.

No one has ever been charged with her death.

“I had a recent meeting with (Edmonton Police Service) where I got a little more information, but it’s still shrouded in so much secrecy due to the open case,” explained her son, Stephen Robinson, who was just 14 when his mom died.

Police tape surrounded the townhouse near 139 Avenue and 32 Street that she shared with her husband Wayne Creary, son Stephen and stepson Kemol, where police officers had been called to a sudden death on July 20, 2006.

They didn’t know they were dealing with a homicide until the following day, when an autopsy was conducted.

“The medical examiner completed his initial assessment today and has determined the cause of death,” An EPS officer at the time told Global News, “but due to the nature of the investigation it can’t be made public at this time.”

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The 36-year-old was born in Jamaica — one of 10 children — and moved to Canada at the age of 13.

She went to Killarney Junior High and Eastglen High School on the northside, before becoming a licensed practical nurse in 1999.

View image in full screen Nadine Robinson was killed at the age of 36. Courtesy: JusticeforNadine.ca

She loved helping patients with dementia and had previously worked at Capital Care Dickinsfield, McConnell Place and Shepherd’s Care Kensington.

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Robinson was also a health care aide instructor at Nightingale Academy where, a year before her death, was proud to see her first class graduate.

For as much passion has she had for nursing, her pride and joy was her son Stephen.

“I was pretty lucky to have this woman raise me. She was very caring, very loving, very patient.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I was pretty lucky to have this woman raise me. She was very caring, very loving, very patient."

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She loved exploring nature with him, going to lakes and mountains and eager to get there — her family joked the four-foot, 11-inch woman had a lead foot on the highway.

News reports at the time of her death said she’d rekindled a relationship with her husband in 2005, following a 13-year separation during which he lived in Jamaica. Creary denied any involvement in his wife’s demise.

Her death shocked her neighbours and loved ones.

Back in 2006, a police officer told Global News there were no suspects at the time, “but we hope to have that rectified relatively quickly.”

That never occurred, denying her son any chance of closure.

“It’s been absolutely devastating to go 20 years without knowing what happened,” Stephen said.

Robinson’s loved ones gathered Sunday in a school field to pay tribute to Nadine.

“Just to remind people that she was here. She had impact. She was caring and kind, not just a stat,” said her brother Kevin Robinson.

Her family said Nadine believed in giving back, so donations were collected in support of WIN House — an Edmonton organization that provides shelter and support to women and children fleeing domestic violence.

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Her family was touched by the turnout at the vigil.

“It’s pretty comforting to know that she’s not forgotten. To know people still support and want to get justice for her,” Stephen said.

Stephen and Kevin believe the passage of time may have allowed someone with knowledge of Nadine’s death to reconsider keeping the killer’s secret.

“It’s not something that any amount of grief, any amount of hope, any amount of wishing is going to change unless people who know something, say something,” Kevin said.

A website has been set up to help bring attention to Nadine’s murder at justicefornadine.ca