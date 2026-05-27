‘We need to be ready’: First Nations groups back Saskatchewan nuclear projects

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The leader of an organization representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan says getting involved in future energy projects in the province, including nuclear projects, will be a top priority in the coming years to drive economic opportunities for communities.

Sheldon Wuttunee, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence, says he aims to support communities across the province as they pursue ownership and investment opportunities in major energy projects as the province sets its energy direction.

“As we advocate and participate in emerging economies and emerging sectors such as nuclear in Saskatchewan, we need to be ready to participate as well in whatever form that takes in the future,” Wuttunee told reporters Wednesday following a fireside conversation with Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for SaskPower.

Wuttunee says his organization advocates on behalf of First Nations to support decision-making and mitigate concerns related to energy projects and to conduct environmental and impact assessment initiatives.

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“We have the ability to convene technical experts as well to support the nations because the needs of nations and their approaches are very diverse,” he said.

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First Nations communities have previously engaged with several renewable energy development projects in the province, and that will not change, said Wuttunee, adding that there is now recognition among these groups to also get involved in emerging sectors such as nuclear.

“We need to be ready to participate as well in whatever form that takes in the future,” he said. “We will also require the power for our own projects as those partnerships move forward.”

Last June, the province announced its plan to extend the life of its coal-fired power plants until 2050 as a bridge while it transitions to nuclear.

The opposition NDP previously said this plan contradicts any potential fast-tracked path to renewable energy implementation. But Minister Harrison disagrees, saying the province is taking an “all of the above” energy approach.

“We have 900 megawatts of renewable that is in development and under construction right now, all of which there is a very large equity ownership participation by First Nations,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Last year, SaskPower signed an MOU with the Centre of Excellence to advance Indigenous participation in the power sector, something Harrison said has been important for advancing supply chain relations.

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“I think that there are a very large and growing number of First Nation companies that are directly engaged in supply chain development that are going to be able to take a really important place in the nuclear supply chain. But also in the broader supply chain in the energy and resource sector as well,” he said.

As for the future of the province’s relationship with the Centre of Excellence, Harrison said he has had some “very good discussions” that will continue, calling the group a “great partner” for the government.

Harrison also added that the province will have an announcement in a couple of weeks on a “significant milestone” from an energy partnership with a tribal council.