Police find $5.5M in cars from Ontario auto theft ring tied to $20M in losses

Send this page to someone via email

More than $5 million worth of stolen vehicles have been recovered as part of a sweeping investigation into organized auto theft networks operating across Southern Ontario.

The Niagara Regional Police Service said that in April 2025, an investigation into the theft of a single Lexus SUV quickly expanded into a probe involving dozens of vehicle thefts linked to organized criminal groups.

Since November 2025, investigators have examined more than 50 thefts and attempted thefts involving newer model Lexus and Toyota vehicles in Niagara.

The losses are estimated to be about $20 millions, according to Niagara police detectives. Of that amount, $5.5 million in stolen property has been recovered, leaving over $14 million unrecovered.

Police launched Project Jack Links in December 2025, targeting groups allegedly involved in stealing high-end vehicles and trafficking them to overseas markets.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say several distinct criminal networks were identified during the investigation.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While operating independently, the groups shared a common goal of stealing vehicles for export and resale abroad.

The accused are believed to be connected to more than 112 vehicle theft-related incidents across Ontario, including in Niagara, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Burlington, London, Waterloo, Cambridge, Etobicoke and Toronto.

Several arrests were made during different phases of the investigation. Two teenage boys from St. Catharines were arrested in January and five male youths were arrested in May following search warrants in Mississauga and Oakville. Police also arrested an 18-year-old Hamilton man and a 23-year-old Hamilton man in April after a search warrant was executed at a Hamilton residence.

Authorities say numerous stolen vehicles were later recovered at the Port of Montreal and were allegedly being prepared for export to West Africa.

Investigators say warrants have also been issued for a 20-year-old man from North Dumfries and a 22-year-old Quebec man in connection with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing and further arrests and charges are expected in the coming weeks.

As public awareness surrounding the increase in targeted vehicle thefts continues to grow, residents and visitors are reminded to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Police encourage the public to always lock vehicle doors, remove valuables and keys/fobs from inside vehicles and avoid leaving wallets, purses, identification, garage door openers or electronic devices in plain view.

Where possible, park vehicles in well-lit areas, secured garages, or monitored locations and consider the use of steering wheel locks or aftermarket tracking devices for additional protection.