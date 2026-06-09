Victim impact statements heard in B.C. woman’s human trafficking trial

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WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Victim impact statements were read on Tuesday in the sentencing hearing for Jennifer Stephens.

She is charged in a human trafficking case involving young victims.

One of the victims spoke to Global News outside the court. Her identity is protected.

“I think she deserves to be in jail forever,” the victim said.

She added that Stephens tried to recruit her as a sex worker, but she never agreed.

In July 2023, Stephens invited her to a drug and alcohol-fuelled party at the Holiday Inn in Surrey. She said she was beaten and held for almost two days in an argument over a man.

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The victim said she was dragged by the hair, slapped 100 times, and forced to transfer money from her bank account.

“She has left me with so much scars on my face and that my face became very unrecognizable that nobody can recognize me,” the victim said.

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“My mom can’t even recognize me.”

Stephens recorded some of the attacks on her phone and the victim said she was eventually let go.

“I still have nightmares from day to day,” she said.

“My nightmares would be like people coming into my room and starting to beat me up and I don’t really know what’s going on sometimes, just gives me really awful flashbacks.”

0:44 Sentencing in human trafficking case

In January 2025, Stephens pleaded guilty to 17 charges related to a human trafficking case. One victim was a 13-year-old child.

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Another victim impact statement from a sex worker was read in court. Stephens and a man assaulted her for more than four hours at a Langley hotel, she said.

They forced the victim’s head into a toilet while Stephens stood on her back; they punched her, whipped her with a phone cord, and poured hot wax on her head, she added.

“You laughed and thought it was funny when I was being beaten. I’m the one laughing now,” the victim said in court.

“What I always wanted is for people to love and cherish me. You knew that and took advantage of that.”

“You treated me like I was nothing. Like I wasn’t even human, but I am.”

Crown is asking for a minimum 13-year sentence for Stephens.

The defence is asking for seven years, saying Stephens has substance abuse and psychotic episodes and has been clean for two-and-a-half years while in custody.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.