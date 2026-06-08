Sentencing begins for Langley woman who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking

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WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing.

Sentencing has begun for a Langley woman who pleaded guilty last year to a string of charges related to human trafficking.

Crown prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for Jennifer Lynn Stephens.

Video played in court on Monday showed Stephens and a man in a drug- and alcohol-fueled assault against a sex worker.

It happened in March 2023 at a hotel in Langley.

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The video showed the victim’s head in a toilet, while Stephens stood on her back. The victim was whipped with a phone cord, hit with a bottle and fridge door, and punched.

This went on for four to five hours before the victim was able to call 911 at a nearby gas station.

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1:33 New details in case of Langley human trafficking operation

In January 2025, Stephens pleaded guilty to 17 charges in a human sex trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, two victims will be reading their victim impact statements in court.