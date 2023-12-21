Langley woman charged with human trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A Langley woman has been charged with 14 offences in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

This spring, the Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section received a report about allegations of human trafficking.

On March 7, Langley RCMP said they received a 911 call from a gas station near a hotel in the area of 204 Street and 88 Avenue in the Township of Langley.

The gas station attendant told police that an injured, distressed woman had walked in and asked to call the police.

Officers responded and while providing first aid to the woman they were told to go to a nearby hotel.

That investigation led to the assault charge being filed against Jennifer Lynn Stephens.

Stephens was scheduled to appear in court in July 2023 but she did not appear, police said.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for her arrest and on Dec. 7, investigators with Langley Serious Crime found arrested Stephens on her outstanding warrants.

She remains in custody facing criminal charges including trafficking in persons, material benefit – trafficking a person under 18 years old, material benefit from sexual services of a person under 18, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, trafficking a person under 18, material benefit from sexual services and advertising sexual services.

“Due to the often-hidden nature and complexity of these offences, human trafficking charges are rare in Canada,” Insp. Erica Moir the Operations Support Officer of Langley RCMP said in a release. Our investigators worked closely with partners allowing us to support the victims, identify a suspect and successfully obtain the evidence necessary (to) forward criminal charges.

Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons, or the control of their movements, for exploitation, police said. Typically, victims are trafficked for sexual exploitation or forced labour. In this case, in Langley, it is alleged that victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation.

“If you or a loved one are a victim of human trafficking, or you believe someone else is, please know you are not alone and there is help,” Moir said.

You can call your local police department, you can call the 24 hour Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 or you can Reach out to The Canadian Centre To End Human Trafficking.

