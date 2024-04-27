Saturday morning fires at several locations under investigation by Winnipeg Fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating three separate fires on Saturday morning.

Officials say crews responded to a fire at a single-storey commercial warehouse and office building, in the 1400 block of Inkster Boulevard at 1:42 a.m. It was discovered and reported by a police police officer working in the area.

Crews were also called to a fire at 4:10 a.m. at a vacant, one-and-a-half-storey house in the 1300 block of Manitoba Avenue. It was later declared under control at 4:42 a.m.

Crews also tackled a garage fire in the 700 block of Flora Avenue at 5:42 a.m. Officials say the house on the property has had damage from previous fires.

No injuries were reported in either incident.