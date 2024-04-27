Menu

Crime

Saturday morning fires at several locations under investigation by Winnipeg Fire

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service badge as seen in this file photo.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service badge as seen in this file photo. Global News File
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating three separate fires on Saturday morning.

Officials say crews responded to a fire at a single-storey commercial warehouse and office building, in the 1400 block of Inkster Boulevard at 1:42 a.m. It was discovered and reported by a police police officer working in the area.

Crews were also called to a fire at 4:10 a.m. at a vacant, one-and-a-half-storey house in the 1300 block of Manitoba Avenue. It was later declared under control at 4:42 a.m.

Crews also tackled a garage fire in the 700 block of Flora Avenue at 5:42 a.m. Officials say the house on the property has had damage from previous fires.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Emergency crews tackle afternoon blaze in Winnipeg’s Centennial area
