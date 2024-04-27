Menu

Crime

Commercial fire in Winnipeg under investigation: officials say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle as seen in this file photo.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle as seen in this file photo. File / Global News
A fire on Dufferin Avenue early Saturday morning has resulted in extensive damage to vehicles, according to Winnipeg fire officials.

Crews responded to the fire at 3:07 a.m. It struck the exterior of a commercial building in the 500 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Several passenger vehicles and a semi-trailer were engulfed in flames. Electrical lines were also damaged.

The fire was declared under control after an hour.

The electrical lines were disconnected by Manitoba Hydro crews.

Officials say the vehicles are complete losses but the structure suffered minimal heat damage.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.

Click to play video: 'North End buildings are complete loss after blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say'
North End buildings are complete loss after blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say
