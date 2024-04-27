Commercial fire in Winnipeg under investigation: officials say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire on Dufferin Avenue early Saturday morning has resulted in extensive damage to vehicles, according to Winnipeg fire officials.

Crews responded to the fire at 3:07 a.m. It struck the exterior of a commercial building in the 500 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Several passenger vehicles and a semi-trailer were engulfed in flames. Electrical lines were also damaged.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire was declared under control after an hour.

The electrical lines were disconnected by Manitoba Hydro crews.

Officials say the vehicles are complete losses but the structure suffered minimal heat damage.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.