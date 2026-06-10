‘Really hits home’: OPP commissioner on death of constable in northern Ontario

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Canada’s public safety minister is one of several officials offering condolences after an Ontario Provincial Police constable was killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario.

Gary Anandasangaree says on social media he was saddened to hear of Const. Tarun Bali’s death in the town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Bali was struck by a motor vehicle Tuesday afternoon as officers were conducting an investigation and the 29-year-old later died.

Carrique says an 18-year-old man has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder, dangerous driving and flight from police.

“Charges will be filed before the courts as the investigation continues, but those are the charges on which the accused has been arrested,” Carrique told reporters Tuesday.

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The union representing uniformed and civilian members of the OPP, as well as Carrique and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, also shared tributes on social media.

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Bali had been with the OPP for two-and-a-half years and was assigned to central Ontario’s Dufferin detachment, but was on a deployment with the James Bay detachment.

Bali’s death comes a little more than one month after another OPP officer, Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, was killed in a highway crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 in Cobourg, east of Toronto.

Carrique said he’s met with Bali’s family and saw a picture of him at age two saluting another photo of a police officer. He described the constable as a dedicated officer and team player.

Carrique said officers risk their lives every day and it’s tough on members when they lose one of their own.

“The reality of this job really hits home,” he said. “Our officers right across this province are heroes … by putting their lives on the line to keep the rest of us safe.”

The union representing uniformed and civilian members of the OPP said it was a reminder of the dangers that police face on the job.

“On behalf of the OPP Association, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Provincial Constable Bali’s family, friends and colleagues,” said president David Sabatini in a statement.

“We will steadfastly support PC Bali’s family and co-workers.”