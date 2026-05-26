As Ebola spreads, Canada to require 21-day isolation for those from region

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government will require travellers from Ebola-affected regions to self-isolate for 21 days effective as of Wednesday.

In addition, immigration authorities are temporarily suspending applications from Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus then said on Monday that the fast-moving Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda was outpacing response efforts, giving the latest number of suspected deaths as 220.

He also said a delay in detecting Ebola cases meant responders were now “playing catch-up” and the epidemic was likely to get worse before it gets better, as containing the fast-moving outbreak was complicated by the fact that Congo’s Ituri and North Kivu provinces were highly insecure and there were no approved vaccines for Bundibugyo virus.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.