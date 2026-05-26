As Ebola spreads, Canada to require 21-day isolation for those from region

The Canadian government will require travellers from Ebola-affected regions to self-isolate for 21 days effective as of Wednesday.
In addition, immigration authorities are temporarily suspending applications from Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.
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WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus then said on Monday that the fast-moving Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda was outpacing response efforts, giving the latest number of suspected deaths as 220.
He also said a delay in detecting Ebola cases meant responders were now “playing catch-up” and the epidemic was likely to get worse before it gets better, as containing the fast-moving outbreak was complicated by the fact that Congo’s Ituri and North Kivu provinces were highly insecure and there were no approved vaccines for Bundibugyo virus.
More to come.
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