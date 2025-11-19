Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian killed in southeast Calgary crash

By Michael King Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 9:52 am
1 min read
Calgary police investigate a fatal pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Peigan Trail in southeast Calgary early Wednesday morning. Michael King / Global News
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary early Wednesday morning.

Calgary Police were called out to Peigan Trail between 84th Street southeast and 100th Street southeast just after 2am for reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, adding the driver also stayed at the scene.

Peigan Trail was closed for much of Wednesday morning as the investigation got underway with traffic in the mostly industrial area being detoured around the crash.

On Friday, as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Calgary Police released the latest numbers of fatal crashes.

Wednesday’s fatality is the 33rd death on Calgary roads this year, adding to what was already a 10-year-high, and the 13th fatal pedestrian crash this year.

Officers are urging both drivers and pedestrians to pay attention while sharing Calgary’s roads and to limit distractions.

