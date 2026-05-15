30 cm of snow to 30 C: Long weekend weather varies greatly across Canada

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The May long weekend is often dubbed the unofficial start of summer. Campers, hikers, golfers, fishers and others start dusting off their respective gear, antsy to get the summer started.

For parts of the country, the weather will be ideal to get outside. But in others, winter still has a stronghold.

British Columbia

Across the coast and Metro Vancouver, temperatures will sit around normal for this time of year. Highs can be expected in the teens with cloudy skies.

Moving inland to the Okanagan region, Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said temperatures will start in the teens Friday, before gradually climbing into the low 20s. There is also a slight chance of showers for this region.

Alberta

Calgary and the Rockies are where you may want to keep out your coats and your boots.

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“We could see some wet snow, mostly at higher elevations — west of the city is where we’re going to see the heaviest snow,” Quinlan said. “So if you’re headed to the mountain parks, we’re looking at possibly up to 10 to even 20 or 30 centimetres of snow at higher elevation areas.”

Temperatures are expected to be a little milder moving up towards Edmonton but will remain in the range of eight to 18 C.

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Quinlan said the snow is not unusual for the Rockies in May, but it is not what people want to be seeing.

“We can see snow into May and even June in the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.,” he said. “It’s definitely below seasonal and, in places like Calgary, it’s less than the normal, but we’ve had many snowy May long weekends in the Calgary area before.”

Campers and hikers are advised to steer clear of the Clearwater County area after a wildfire broke out approximately 30 km northwest of Sundre, Alta.

Alberta Wildfire said high winds caused the fire to spread rapidly and that by Friday morning, it had grown to a size of more than 1,000 hectares.

An emergency alert has been sent out for the area, but Alberta Wildfire said there is no immediate danger to nearby communities.

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Saskatchewan and Manitoba

High winds are expected to continue across the southern reaches of the Prairies.

Quinlan said winds reaching 100 km/h were present across much of Saskatchewan and Manitoba as a wind storm swept across the region Thursday, with peak wind gusts of 119 km/h in Deloraine, Man.

“We’ve had this major area of low pressure that has parked itself over Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and we’ve got these very strong winds gusting along the southern flank of it, and because there has been not much moisture, there’s a lot of kind of free dirt and dust around,” he said.

Quinlan said the frontal system sweeping through has reduced visibility. Mixed with below-average temperatures and a slow start to spring, he said, has put a hindrance on the start of planting season.

Saskatoon and Prince Albert could also see up to 10 cm of snow.

Ontario and Quebec

Thunder Bay is also forecasted for some high winds, Quinlan said, but moving south into the Great Lakes region is where we see the first signs of summer.

“Finally, they’re seeing a big warm-up after a very sluggish start to spring,” he said.

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For the GTA and moving east towards Ottawa and Montreal, temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to high 20s.

Quinlan said temperatures could tip that 30 C threshold in the Greater Toronto Area on the holiday Monday, making “more ideal” long weekend weather than the western provinces.

The above-seasonal temperatures are thanks to a ridge of high pressure that is pulling warm air up from the United States, Quinlan said.

“We’re talking sunshine, lighter winds, calmer days, nicer conditions to be outside with those temperatures,” he added.

Maritimes

A similar ridge is also bringing above-seasonal temperatures to the Maritimes.

Quinlan said the Atlantic provinces can expect daytime highs in the high teens to early 20s.

He said the sun will shine bright on Saturday and Sunday, with partly cloudy conditions forecasted for Monday.