Golden Knights docked 2nd-round pick, coach fined $100K for breaking media rules

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The NHL docked the Vegas Golden Knights a second-round pick in next month’s draft and fined coach John Tortorella $100,000 on Friday for violating media access rules after their series-clinching Game 6 victory at Anaheim on Thursday night.

Tortorella refused to speak to reporters after Vegas routed the Ducks 5-1 to move on to face Colorado in the Western Conference final.

The Golden Knights also did not open their locker room in accordance with league and Players’ Association-negotiated regulations.

The NHL in a statement announcing the punishment said the penalties for these “flagrant violations” come after previous warnings were issued to the Golden Knights.

The team has been offered the opportunity to appeal to Commissioner Gary Bettman’s office in person at the league’s New York headquarters next week.

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“The Golden Knights are aware of today’s announcement from the NHL regarding the postgame media availability following Game 6 in Anaheim,” the team said in a statement posted to social media. “The organization will have no further comment.”

Tortorella is new to the team.

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The franchise pulled the stunning move in late March of firing Bruce Cassidy, its Stanley Cup-winning coach, and hiring the 67-year-old journeyman coach with just eight games left in the regular season.

Tortorella’s agreement is to see the team through the playoffs, and a decision on a more long-term arrangement would be made afterwards.

He was not in the league this year when Vegas brought him on six weeks ago but has 24 NHL seasons as a head coach under his belt.

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Tortorella was an assistant for the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Olympics when it won gold.

A year ago, he was the one run out of an organization when Philadelphia fired Tortorella with nine games to go.

He coached Tampa Bay to the Stanley Cup title in 2004 and is 770-648-37 with five teams overall.

Vegas will now take on the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Final.