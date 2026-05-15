Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ex-SNC Lavalin CEO, humanitarian worker both stripped of Order of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
SNC-Lavalin CEO Jacques Lamarre is shown in Toronto on May 5, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
SNC-Lavalin CEO Jacques Lamarre is shown in Toronto on May 5, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. AJW djs
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men who were found guilty of wrongdoing have been stripped of their appointments to the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Peter Dalglish, a humanitarian worker who founded Street Kids International, was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2016.

He was convicted of sexually abusing two boys in Nepal in 2019.

Jacques Lamarre, the former president and CEO of SNC Lavalin, was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 2005.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was found guilty of corruption and collusion earlier this year and stripped of his engineering licence in Quebec for offences that included payments made to the family of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

A notice in the Canada Gazette today says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon signed off on the terminations on April 15.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Order of Canada recipient Peter Dalglish found guilty of child sex assault in Nepal'
Order of Canada recipient Peter Dalglish found guilty of child sex assault in Nepal

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices