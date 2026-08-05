Most Jewish students say they experienced antisemitism on campus: survey

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The vast majority of Jewish students who responded to a government-commissioned survey late last year said they had experienced or witnessed antisemitism on campus.

Before the Carney government terminated the role of special envoy on antisemitism, the last person to hold that office commissioned a survey of 900 Jewish university students about their experiences on campus.

More than two-thirds of respondents said their university does not take antisemitism seriously and that it’s not a safe place for Jewish students.

A fifth of respondents reported physical violence directed at Jews on campus.

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The Association for Canadian Studies oversaw the survey, which was conducted last November and December after respondents were recruited through Jewish university groups.

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A survey of 900 Jewish post-secondary students across Canada found that almost all of them reported experiencing antisemitism on campus. The federal government commissioned the survey, which heard that Jewish students often hide their identity because they feel targeted or unsafe.

A group of mostly Jewish academics is calling on Ottawa to get universities to do a better job of enforcing existing codes of conduct and recording data on incidents of discrimination.