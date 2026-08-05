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4 comments

  1. Bob B
    August 5, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    Add them to the list of just about every other minority, gender group or whatever on campus and in society that feels some sort of discrimination or self inflicted trauma from passive aggression.
    It’s not new and it’s not a ground breaking story. It shouldn’t be happening regardless but Essentially the codes and rules are already there.
    If there is actual proof and not a bunch of self observed and verbal only evidence the school can act.
    Otherwise it’s just he said they said.

  2. Chris
    August 5, 2026 at 3:52 pm

    You look at them wrong and they consider it anti semitism. No one plays the victim as well as they do.

  3. alfred mannion
    August 5, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    gee, i wonder why??

  4. Kate Gruwell
    August 5, 2026 at 3:08 pm

    Its a free pass to use a term ‘antisemitism’ with no universal definition or application

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Most Jewish students say they experienced antisemitism on campus: survey

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '95% of students experienced antisemitism on Canadian campuses, report finds'
95% of students experienced antisemitism on Canadian campuses, report finds
Members of the Network of Engaged Canadian Academics (NECA) were in Ottawa Wednesday, to share the results of a recent report by Canadian Heritage that highlights antisemitism found on campuses across Canada. Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies and Metropolis Institute, shared key findings, saying that "95 per cent of the students reported experiencing or witnessing at least one form of antisemitism,” and called for greater action by governments and university administrations.
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The vast majority of Jewish students who responded to a government-commissioned survey late last year said they had experienced or witnessed antisemitism on campus.

Before the Carney government terminated the role of special envoy on antisemitism, the last person to hold that office commissioned a survey of 900 Jewish university students about their experiences on campus.

More than two-thirds of respondents said their university does not take antisemitism seriously and that it’s not a safe place for Jewish students.

A fifth of respondents reported physical violence directed at Jews on campus.

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The Association for Canadian Studies oversaw the survey, which was conducted last November and December after respondents were recruited through Jewish university groups.

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A survey of 900 Jewish post-secondary students across Canada found that almost all of them reported experiencing antisemitism on campus. The federal government commissioned the survey, which heard that Jewish students often hide their identity because they feel targeted or unsafe.

A group of mostly Jewish academics is calling on Ottawa to get universities to do a better job of enforcing existing codes of conduct and recording data on incidents of discrimination.

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