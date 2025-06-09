Menu

Crime

Speed may have been a factor in deadly motorcycle crash: Calgary police

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 12:43 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigators could be seen speaking to several motorcycle riders near the scene of a deadly crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigators could be seen speaking to several motorcycle riders near the scene of a deadly crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday. Global News
Calgary police said one person was killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

Officers were called out around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a crash at Sarcee Trail and Crowchild Trail.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Calgary police collision reconstruction unit was called in to help investigate.

Investigators from the Calgary police collision reconstruction unit are seen examining some of the debris from a deadly motorcycle crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
Investigators from the Calgary police collision reconstruction unit are seen examining some of the debris from a deadly motorcycle crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday afternoon. Global News

Debris from the crash could be seen spread over a wide area near the crash scene and several other motorcyclists were seen being interviewed by officers.

Police said speed was being investigated as a possible factor in the deadly crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

