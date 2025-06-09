Speed may have been a factor in deadly motorcycle crash: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said one person was killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

Officers were called out around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a crash at Sarcee Trail and Crowchild Trail.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Calgary police collision reconstruction unit was called in to help investigate.

View image in full screen

Debris from the crash could be seen spread over a wide area near the crash scene and several other motorcyclists were seen being interviewed by officers.

Police said speed was being investigated as a possible factor in the deadly crash.

No other vehicles were involved.