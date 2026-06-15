Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Son of Norway’s crown princess sentenced to 4 years in prison for rape

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 3:22 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Stepson of Norway’s crown prince found guilty of serious offences, handed 4 years in prison'
Stepson of Norway’s crown prince found guilty of serious offences, handed 4 years in prison
WATCH: Stepson of Norway's crown prince found guilty of serious offences, handed 4 years in prison
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Oslo court sentenced Marius Borg Høiby, the stepson of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon, to four years in prison on Monday after he was found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of domestic violence.

The 29-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who married into the Norwegian royal family in 2001, was acquitted on two other rape charges. He faced 40 charges in total, ranging from drug-related offences, assault and violating a restraining order.

He denied the rape allegations but admitted to several of the lesser offences.

Click to play video: 'Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape and assault'
Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape and assault

He was also convicted of assault and abuse in a close relationship. In addition to a prison sentence, Høiby was ordered to pay compensation to the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

He was not present in court on Monday because of health reasons, but watched the verdict reading via a video link from prison, The Associated Press reported.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Høiby’s lawyers told Norwegian media on Monday they intend to seek his temporary release and file an appeal.

Høiby is “satisfied” with the relatively extensive acquittals, his defence lawyer Petar Sekulic said in an email to Swedish news agency TT, but would challenge the parts of the verdict concerning the two rapes and the abuse in a close relationship.

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of seven years and seven months in prison, while defence lawyers had argued that he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for offences he had admitted to.

Picture taken on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. View image in full screen
A picture taken on June 16, 2022, in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB / AFP via Getty Images

During his trial, Høiby complained about the media coverage and how he had become “an object of hatred,” the BBC reported.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not Marius anymore, I’m a monster. I’ve become the hate target of all of Norway,” he told the court.

During the first week of the trial, the court heard testimony from a woman who claimed that Høiby raped her at an after-party in the basement of his parents’ estate outside Oslo in December 2018.

The woman said she felt “betrayal and shock” after police showed her videos of Høiby sexually assaulting her. She said she had no memory of what happened and referred to her memory as a “black hole.”

When asked about the rape in 2018, Høiby told the court that he did not remember taking videos and denied that he had raped the woman. He said they had consensual sex after other people at the after-party had gone to bed.

When asked by the prosecutor if the woman was awake when they had sex, Høiby said, “I don’t sleep with women who aren’t awake.”

Hoiby was found guilty of the 2018 rape charge and of a second incident involving a woman he met at a party in Oslo in March 2024.

He has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 amid allegations of rape and on preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage.

Story continues below advertisement

The royal palace said it was up to the courts to handle the case and reach a decision.

The 29-year-old has no royal title or official duties.

with files from The Associated Press and Global News’ Katie Scott

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices