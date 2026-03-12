Menu

Canada

Companies can no longer charge for changing or cancelling internet, cellphone plans

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 7:24 pm
A person uses a cellphone in this file photo. The CRTC says it has now removed the fees companies can charge to change or cancel a plan.
A person uses a cellphone in this file photo. The CRTC says it has now removed the fees companies can charge to change or cancel a plan.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Canada’s Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is removing the fees for changing or cancelling internet and cellphone plans.

In an announcement posted on Thursday, the CRTC says it is eliminating extra fees to activate, change or cancel a plan, giving consumers more flexibility to manage their plans and take advantage of better offers without the unexpected extra costs.

This decision was made after the CRTC held a public consultation following recent changes to the Telecommunications Act, and heard that fees can prevent Canadians from switching plans.

“We are taking action to give Canadians more control over their Internet and cellphone services,” Vicky Eatrides, chairperson and chief executive officer of the CRTC, said in a statement.

“Today’s decision removes extra fees to activate, change or cancel a plan. This means that consumers can switch to a better deal without having to pay extra just to get the service that works best for them.”

The CRTC said that in the coming months, it will make it easier for consumers to shop for, compare and choose the best telecommunications plan for them.

The CRTC created the Consumer Protection Codes, including the Internet Code and the Wireless Code, and said in a statement that Thursday’s changes strengthen those codes.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

