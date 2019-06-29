Woman dead after falling 35 metres in Grassi Lakes rock climbing area

A woman is dead after falling 35 metres in a climbing incident in Kananaskis on Saturday, according to EMS and RCMP.

EMS responded to an area near Spray Lakes Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of an injured climber.

Canmore RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a 911 call in the Grassi Lakes rock climbing area​ after 12:40 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS said.

The cause of the fall is under investigation.