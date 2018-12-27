Ice climber dies after fall in Banff on Christmas Day

A man in his mid-20s is dead after falling from an ice climb in Banff, Alta., on Christmas Day.

RCMP responded to a sudden death call at Cascade Falls on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Police said the man was declared dead at the scene.

“It appeared that he had succumbed to his injuries which were the result of falling a significant distance down the ice climb,” a news release said Thursday.

RCMP won’t release his name as the investigation continues.