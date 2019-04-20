1 dead after avalanche near Lake Louise

One person was killed after an avalanche in Yoho National Park on Saturday.

Parks Canada received a call at 1:30 p.m. about three people on Des Poilus Glacier on the Wapta Icefield, two of whom were uninjured.

Calgary EMS said the third person, a male who was critically injured, was declared dead at the scene.

Parks Canada said the incident is not related to the April 16 avalanche on Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

