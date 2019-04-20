Environment
April 20, 2019 5:55 pm
Updated: April 20, 2019 6:28 pm

1 dead after avalanche near Lake Louise

By Online Journalist  Global News

A file image of an avalanche. One person was was killed in one near Lake Louise on Saturday, EMS said.

File/Global News
One person was killed after an avalanche in Yoho National Park on Saturday.

Parks Canada received a call at 1:30 p.m. about three people on Des Poilus Glacier on the Wapta Icefield, two of whom were uninjured.

Calgary EMS said the third person, a male who was critically injured, was declared dead at the scene.

Parks Canada said the incident is not related to the April 16 avalanche on Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

