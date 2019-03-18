Calgary man, 36, dies after avalanche in Banff National Park

A 36-year-old Calgary man has died after being swept up in an avalanche in Banff National Park over the weekend, RCMP said.

Two men were skiing in the backcountry near Egypt Lake on Saturday, according to Const. Mike Hibbs.

RCMP could not confirm when the avalanche struck.

Parks Canada said one man was able to free himself, while the other was injured and unable to move.

RCMP said the first man freed the other and went to the Egypt Lake shelter for help. There, he found other backcountry users who set off flares to alert Parks Canada staff, according to RCMP.

Parks Canada responded at around 7 p.m.

The agency said the injured man was taken to Banff Mineral Springs Hospital where he later died.