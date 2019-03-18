B.C. avalanche narrowly misses Calgary hockey team’s bus

It was a very close call for a players of the International Hockey Academy Midget Prep team Sunday afternoon, when their bus was nearly caught in the middle of a small avalanche.

The team was headed back to Calgary after playing a game in Penticton on Saturday afternoon when they encountered a roadblock at around 4:30 p.m. telling the bus to slow down.

Shortly after seeing the sign, team captain Caleb Garet said they all heard a very loud crash.

“It’s insane. We were all scared,“ he said Monday. “We’re all hoping that nothing happened to us.”

Garet said it all happened so fast, the bus kept driving and it took a few moments for many players to realize an avalanche had occurred.

“We’ve been on the bus so many hours throughout the season, it’s just something you don’t expect but know could happen.”

IHAs Caleb Garet working on his journalism skills?

Celeb is reporting on the team bus being hit by an avalanche on route home Saturday from the @CSSHL playoffs near Golden. No injuries or trauma of any sort. The bus had mechanical issues due to impact. 🎥Jenna Freeman, Global pic.twitter.com/cj8xcRcv9V — International Hockey Academy (@IHAHockey_) March 18, 2019

The small avalanche closed down a portion of the highway between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C. on Sunday afternoon.

One vehicle appeared to have been partially buried, but officials said no one was hurt.

The snow slide proved to be too much for the team’s bus though. About half-an-hour after being hit by the snow, the bus broke down in Golden.

The team managed to get to Calgary safely that evening, but had to leave the bus in Golden to be repaired.

The team was shocked but players said that it’s all part of the risk of being on the road.