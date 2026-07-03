Toronto FIFA World Cup volunteer receives special recognition

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FIFA is recognizing a World Cup volunteer in Toronto for her resilience and dedication.

Alessia Commisso has a rare mitochondrial disease known as Leigh syndrome.

Over the years, she has lost her ability to walk and see.

“Doing daily tasks had become difficult. Getting changed in the morning had become difficult, eating on my own had become difficult,” Alessia said.

But she has never let that hold her back.

2:03 Toronto hosts final World Cup match, as Canada prepares for Round of 16

The 23-year-old is a major sports fan, so when she learned the FIFA World Cup was coming to her home city, she decided to volunteer.

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“It might look different a little bit, but let’s give it a shot and see where it goes,” Alessia said.

“I don’t let my disability, the fact that I’m in a wheelchair or the fact that I have limited vision, I don’t let that stop me.”

It’s that determination that allowed her to excel in the role.

Despite her limited vision, Alessia guided people to their gates at Toronto Stadium.

“Whatever they wanted to find, I was there with a smile to help them get the best experience,” she said.

View image in full screen Alessia Commisso poses with the official FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots. Sonia Commisso

Alessia’s mom, Sonia, was by her side to witness it all.

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“It is the most beautiful thing for me to see the resilience in her, the determination in her,” she said.

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“Just seeing that inclusivity. No one was seeing Alessia any different just because she was in a wheelchair. So, this was quite, quite special.”

FIFA formally acknowledged Alessia’s efforts by naming her a FIFA World Cup 2026 Unsung Hero.

The organization also gave her and her mom the surprise of a lifetime while they were volunteering for the Panama-Croatia match on June 23.

The pair was invited to watch the match from pitchside.

“It was just so special. I didn’t even have words,” Alessia said while getting emotional.

The mother-daughter duo then got escorted to the VVIP section, where they met FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

He gifted Alessia a miniature replica FIFA World Cup Trophy and an official match ball.

In a video FIFA shared with Global News, Infantino said to Alessia, “So beautiful you are doing this. I am really so proud … You give really special gift to all of us.”

Alessia says she appreciates that a busy man like him took the time to talk to her.

“For him to be able to take five minutes out of his day to come to have a conversation with me was just touching,” she said.

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“I was happy to be a volunteer. I was just happy to be there, part of FIFA, in some way contributing.”

View image in full screen Alessia Commisso and her mom Sonia Commisso meet FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Toronto Stadium. Sonia Commisso

It was during that conversation Infantino learned Alessia is studying event management at Humber College.

So, he got a special certificate made, dubbing her “FIFA Event Manager.”

It was also done in braille.

“They took that extra step to make sure as someone with a vision impairment, I was able to access it always,” Alessia said.

Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes helped present it to Alessia at the final World Cup match in Toronto between Portugal and Croatia on Thursday.

It’s a title Alessia hopes she can one day make official.

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“Hopefully I can be on the other side of FIFA soon, planning all of this,” she said with a smile.