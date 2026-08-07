Simply Delicious Recipe: Stuffed Peppers with Eggplant

Follow along with Susan Hay and Executive Chef Massimo Capra, as he prepares stuffed peppers using eggplant that’s perfect for a dinner for four.
Ingredients
4 peppers, medium size
2 cups eggplant, partly peeled and cubed 1inch and salted
1 pint cherry tomato cut in half
3 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup pitted olives, green and black
2 tbsp capers
4 anchovy filets, chopped
4 oz parmigiano reggiano, grated
2 cups stale bread, cut in small cubes
Basil Leaves to your taste
3 oz olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
Wash, dry and oil the peppers. Bake in a very hot oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 10
minutes or so, turning them until roasted on all sides.
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Remove from the oven, place in bowl and cover immediately – allow to cool before peeling. Remove the skin and the stem along with all the seeds without breaking the pepper – now you have a pocket to fill.
Preheat a skillet, add some olive oil and eggplant, cook until nicely roasted then remove
and set aside. In the same skillet add the rest of the oil and the anchovy along with the
garlic, cook until the anchovy is dissolved then add the cherry tomato, capers and olives.
Cook for one minute then return the eggplant to the skillet, mix well and place in a large
bowl to cool.
Soak the bread in some water and squeeze well, add to eggplant, season the mix with salt
and pepper to taste then add the parmigiano and the basil, mix well.
Stuff the peppers with the mixture of eggplant and lay in a previously oiled baking dish
making sure to not overlap the peppers. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30
minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature doused in olive oil and a touch of balsamic
vinegar.
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