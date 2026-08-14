Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek Potato Dip

Follow along with Susan Hay and Executive Chef Massimo Capra, as he prepares a tasty Greek Potato Dip.
Ingredients
2 medium Potatoes, peeled and cubed
6/7 Garlic Cloves, minced
¼ cup Almond blanched
½ oz White Vinegar to taste
1 Lemon, Zest & Juice
5 oz Olive Oil
1 tbsp Flatleaf Parsley, chopped
Salt & Pepper to taste
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For the Garnish
¼ cup Kalamata Olives, pitted
1 tsp Dill, chopped
1 oz Olive Oil
Instructions
Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, drain the water and pass through a sieve. In a small pan
place the garlic in a little olive oil and over low heat cook until the garlic starts frying – this will
mellow the garlic flavor. Use a stick blender to puree the garlic and the almond in the vinegar and
lemon juice.
Place potatoes in a bowl, add the garlic blend and whip with a whisk incorporating the rest of
the olive oil, add chopped parsley and taste for correct seasoning.
Place the skordalia in a plate, spread and leave a cavity in the middle, top with the kalamata, dill
and olive oil.
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