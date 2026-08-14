Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek Potato Dip

Send this page to someone via email

Follow along with Susan Hay and Executive Chef Massimo Capra, as he prepares a tasty Greek Potato Dip.

Ingredients

2 medium Potatoes, peeled and cubed

6/7 Garlic Cloves, minced

¼ cup Almond blanched

½ oz White Vinegar to taste

1 Lemon, Zest & Juice

5 oz Olive Oil

1 tbsp Flatleaf Parsley, chopped

Salt & Pepper to taste

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

For the Garnish

¼ cup Kalamata Olives, pitted

1 tsp Dill, chopped

1 oz Olive Oil

Instructions

Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, drain the water and pass through a sieve. In a small pan

place the garlic in a little olive oil and over low heat cook until the garlic starts frying – this will

mellow the garlic flavor. Use a stick blender to puree the garlic and the almond in the vinegar and

lemon juice.

Place potatoes in a bowl, add the garlic blend and whip with a whisk incorporating the rest of

the olive oil, add chopped parsley and taste for correct seasoning.

Story continues below advertisement

Place the skordalia in a plate, spread and leave a cavity in the middle, top with the kalamata, dill

and olive oil.