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Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek Potato Dip

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek Potato Dip'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek Potato Dip
WATCH: Simply Delicious Recipe: Greek Potato Dip
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Follow along with Susan Hay and Executive Chef Massimo Capra, as he prepares a tasty Greek Potato Dip.

Ingredients
2 medium Potatoes, peeled and cubed
6/7 Garlic Cloves, minced
¼ cup Almond blanched
½ oz White Vinegar to taste
1 Lemon, Zest & Juice
5 oz Olive Oil
1 tbsp Flatleaf Parsley, chopped
Salt & Pepper to taste

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For the Garnish
¼ cup Kalamata Olives, pitted
1 tsp Dill, chopped
1 oz Olive Oil

Instructions
Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, drain the water and pass through a sieve. In a small pan
place the garlic in a little olive oil and over low heat cook until the garlic starts frying – this will
mellow the garlic flavor. Use a stick blender to puree the garlic and the almond in the vinegar and
lemon juice.

Place potatoes in a bowl, add the garlic blend and whip with a whisk incorporating the rest of
the olive oil, add chopped parsley and taste for correct seasoning.

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Place the skordalia in a plate, spread and leave a cavity in the middle, top with the kalamata, dill
and olive oil.

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