SilverStar avalanche victim remains in hospital but is in ‘good spirits’

Friends of an experienced snowboarder who sustained significant injuries when he was caught in an inbound avalanche at SilverStar Mountain Resort this week said he remains in hospital.

Nathan Fisher, a passionate snowboarder and longtime Vernon snowboard shop employee, is said to be in good spirits in hospital after suffering a series of injuries in an avalanche at the ski hill on Wednesday.

His friend and colleague, Cameron Soransen, said Nathan was snowboarding with a friend when he was caught in the avalanche.

“We were all shocked. It is not something you expect, for sure,” Soransen said.

He added that Fisher is “pretty banged up” with broken bones, broken ribs and a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

“Nathan was snowboarding when an avalanche let loose behind him, which ended up catching and dragging him through the trees,” said an online fundraising site set up for Fisher.

“Nathan suffered some serious injuries but, fortunately enough, suffered no brain or spinal injuries.”

His friends are hoping the online fundraiser will help support Fisher financially so he can concentrate on recovery and pay for physiotherapy.

“Nathan is the kindest soul you will ever meet. Anyone who comes in touch with him loves him. He is amazing,” said Soransen.

“We want Nathan to worry about healing and not have the financial burden of healing.”

In just two days, the fundraiser has surpassed its $15,000. On Sunday afternoon, it had reached almost $24,000.

SilverStar blamed the slide, which took place on the resort’s back side Wednesday afternoon, on rising temperatures.

It was one of two avalanches at the resort on Wednesday. The second was near the gondola on the front side of the mountain. No one was hurt in that slide.

The resort’s backside chair, called the Powder Gulch Express, remained closed Sunday in the wake of the avalanche.

The Alpine Meadows Chair and Home Run T-Bar also continue to be closed.

In a statement to media Thursday, the resort said it had brought in avalanche consultants and the “reopening of any terrain will be subject to the results of this investigation. As always, the safety of our guests and staff remains our highest concern.”

