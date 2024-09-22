Recipe: Creamy cheddar, black pepper, and B.C. beer dip

See more sharing options

Creamy cheddar, black Pepper, and B.C. beer dip

Served with B.C. pear, apple, and cranberry jam and sourdough toasts

About the Recipe:

This dip is perfect for cozy gatherings from late summer to winter. It works wonderfully as a family-style dish or as part of a potluck spread. Serve with fresh vegetables, pre-cooked meats, and seafood to round out the meal, or just enjoy it alongside a salad.

Ingredients:

Dip:

– 500 ml whole milk

– ½ cup butter

– ½ cup all-purpose flour

– 250 ml of beer

– 250 ml cream cheese

– 1 cup grated white cheddar cheese

– 1 tbsp kosher salt

– 1 tbsp freshly cracked black pepper

– 1 tsp hot sauce (like Tabasco)

Pear, Apple, and Cranberry Jam:

Ingredients:

– 3 large apples, cored, seeds removed, diced

– 3 large ripe pears, cored, seeds removed, diced

– 1 cup dried cranberries

– ½ cup maple syrup

– ⅛ cup apple cider vinegar

– ½ tsp kosher salt

Sourdough Toasts:

1 baguette

Optional Add-ons: To make the dish heartier, consider adding pan-seared scallops, roasted shrimp, grilled steak slices, roasted vegetables like cauliflower, or caramelized broccoli.

Preparation

Dip:

Method:

1. In a medium pot over medium heat, melt the butter until bubbling.

2. Stir in the flour, cooking until it forms a smooth paste.

3. Gradually add the beer, stirring until fully incorporated.

4. Slowly add the milk, stirring continuously.

5. Add the cream cheese and stir until smooth.

6. Stir in the grated cheddar until melted.

7. Season with salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Set aside.

Pear, Apple, and Cranberry Jam:

Method:

1. In a medium pot with a lid, combine the apples, pears, cranberries, maple syrup, vinegar, and salt.

2. Cover and simmer over low-medium heat for about 25 minutes until the fruit is tender.

3. Let it cool slightly, keeping the jam chunky.

Sourdough Toasts:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Slice sourdough baguette into ¼-inch slices.

3. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with a little salt.

4. Bake until just golden brown but not too crunchy.

Serving Instructions:

– Serve the dip in a warmed cast-iron or baking dish.

– Optional: Bake the dip until bubbly at 400°F (200°C) for a few minutes.

– Pair with the warm pear and apple jam, sliced fresh fruit, and sourdough toasts.