Daylight saving time 2025: Here’s when you should set your clocks forward

Good news, Canada: In less than a couple of weeks it will be time to set those clocks forward, marking the beginning of daylight saving time (DST) for 2025.

Daylight saving time will begin this year on Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m. local time. While we might lose an hour of sleep by “springing forward,” it also marks the day when we’ll begin to notice those longer daylight hours.

Canadians in most time zones should set their manual devices ahead an hour on Saturday, March 8 before they head to bed. Smartphones, smartwatches and other digital and Wi-Fi enabled devices, however, will likely automatically adjust while you’re sleeping. (It doesn’t hurt to check them when you wake up on March 9, just to be sure!)

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is the eight-month-long period between March and November when the majority of the country adjusts their clocks.

By “springing forward” in March, we allow for more daylight in the spring and summer months. By “falling back” in November, we allow more daylight in the mornings.

Not all Canadians adhere to daylight saving time, however. Yukon, most of Saskatchewan, and some parts of Quebec, Ontario and B.C. stay on standard time all year round.

Michael Antle, a psychology professor at the University of Calgary, previously told Global News that during wartime in the early 1900s DST was also used to save energy. By shifting work schedules, employers wouldn’t have to turn on incandescent lights until workers were almost done their shifts.

“The idea was one, to give us a little bit more leisure time in the evenings when we have really long days in the summers,” he said.

That’s not needed anymore with various energy-saving lightbulbs, and with fewer needs around having an extra hour in the evening, Antle said more studies are showing the negative impacts of DST.

“You’ve caused your body clock, your circadian clock, to get out of sync with the day-night cycle and your work schedule, and you’re forcing people to get up and go to bed, go to work and go to school an hour earlier than they’re used to.”

What are the health risks of DST?

The benefits of changing our clocks twice per year are controversial, and some argue the shift can have measurable impacts on health.

Sleep researchers in the U.K. have called for the abolishment of DST due to the impact it has on the human body. A study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research last October, found that the beginning of DST each March “can interfere negatively with sleep regulation.”

Roger Godbout, a clinical psychologist with the Sleep Laboratory at Riviere-des-Prairies Mental Health Hospital in Montreal, told Global News people lose close to an hour of sleep during daylight saving time. He said this is due to being exposed to light later in the day, creating a stimulant effect that can make it harder to fall asleep at night.

He said making the period when the clocks fall back permanent, giving us more light in the morning, would be more beneficial for health and sleep.

“It’s the morning light that is the most important for our equilibrium, mentally and physically,” Godbout said.

Other studies have also shown negative impacts from the yearly switch, including cardiovascular issues.

A 2019 report published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine analyzed seven studies that included more than 100,000 participants. It found that there was an increased risk of heart attack in the weeks following the spring and fall DST transitions.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Previl