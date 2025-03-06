B.C., federal government sign $670M pharmacare agreement

The British Columbia and federal governments have signed a four-year, $670-million pharmacare agreement, giving universal access to contraceptive and diabetes medications.
“Through this historic agreement, BC residents will receive public coverage for a range of contraceptives and diabetes medications at little to no cost,” the federal government said in a statement.
Get weekly health news
“The funding from this agreement will also improve access to diabetes devices and supplies.”
According to the government, this will support 1.3 million British Columbians with a range of contraceptives and almost 550,000 residents with diabetes to access essential medications.
“As part of today’s agreement, B.C. will also enhance pharmacare coverage for its residents by providing free public coverage of hormone replacement therapy to treat menopausal symptoms for all residents,” the government said in the statement.
“This additional coverage is a significant step toward improving health care for women and gender diverse people throughout their lifetimes.”
B.C. residents can expect to begin receiving coverage for these products in March 2026.
Comments