Health

B.C., federal government sign $670M pharmacare agreement

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 12:59 pm
What Pharmacare expansion means for Canadians
Manitoba has become the first province to sign on to new federal pharmacare legislation, granting universal access to birth control, diabetes medication, and other essential medical supplies. Federal Health Minister Mark Holland joins Miranda Anthistle to explain how this landmark policy will roll out and what it could mean for healthcare access across Canada.
The British Columbia and federal governments have signed a four-year, $670-million pharmacare agreement, giving universal access to contraceptive and diabetes medications.

“Through this historic agreement, BC residents will receive public coverage for a range of contraceptives and diabetes medications at little to no cost,” the federal government said in a statement.

“The funding from this agreement will also improve access to diabetes devices and supplies.”

According to the government, this will support 1.3 million British Columbians with a range of contraceptives and almost 550,000 residents with diabetes to access essential medications.

“As part of today’s agreement, B.C. will also enhance pharmacare coverage for its residents by providing free public coverage of hormone replacement therapy to treat menopausal symptoms for all residents,” the government said in the statement.

“This additional coverage is a significant step toward improving health care for women and gender diverse people throughout their lifetimes.”

B.C. residents can expect to begin receiving coverage for these products in March 2026.

