Meta, YouTube found liable in social media addiction trial

A jury in the U.S. has found both Meta and YouTube liable in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that aimed to hold social media platforms responsible for harm to children using their services.
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The decision came after more than 40 hours of deliberation across nine days and more than a month since jurors heard opening statements in the trial.
The plaintiff is a 20-year-old woman who says her early use of social media addicted her to the technology and exacerbated her mental health struggles.
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