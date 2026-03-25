Meta, YouTube found liable in social media addiction trial

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A jury in the U.S. has found both Meta and YouTube liable in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that aimed to hold social media platforms responsible for harm to children using their services.

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The decision came after more than 40 hours of deliberation across nine days and more than a month since jurors heard opening statements in the trial.

The plaintiff is a 20-year-old woman who says her early use of social media addicted her to the technology and exacerbated her mental health struggles.

More to come