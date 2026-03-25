Maternity unit at Peace Arch Hospital on diversion for 6 days

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The maternity unit at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, B.C., is now on diversion for the ninth time in the past four months due to a shortage of obstetrician-gynecologists.

Fraser Health says a diversion will be in place from Wednesday, March 25 at 8 a.m. to Tuesday, March 31 at 8 a.m.

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In an update posted online, Fraser Health says people in labour who had planned to give birth at Peace Arch are advised to call the maternity unit to be directed to the appropriate hospital for care.

Fraser Health says it is working to fill ob-gyn vacancies.

It says one new physician will begin working at the hospital in May and it is currently interviewing candidates for two other vacancies.