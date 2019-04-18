3 believed killed in Banff National Park avalanche

Three alpine mountaineers who were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in Banff National Park are believed to have been killed in an avalanche, Parks Canada said Thursday.

The three men, who Parks Canada said were professional mountain athletes, were reported overdue on Wednesday. Officials responded by air and “observed signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment.”

“Based on the assessment of the scene, all three members of the party are presumed to be deceased,” Parks Canada said in a media release.

One of the men was American and the other two were European.

READ MORE: Strong winds, heavy snowfall boost avalanche risk west of Calgary

Due to dangerous conditions at the scene, recovery efforts weren’t possible on Thursday.

“Precipitation and strong winds in the forecast will result in a rising avalanche hazard in the area,” the agency said.

“The east face of Howse Peak is remote and an exceptionally difficult objective, with mixed rock and ice routes requiring advanced alpine mountaineering skills.”

Parks Canada said an investigation is underway.

The federal agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that a portion of the popular Icefields Parkway highway, which stretches 232 kilometres through the national park, would be closed as of 2 p.m. Thursday for avalanche control work as “significant precipitation” was forecast.

The stretch between Parkers Ridge, south of the Columbia Icefields, to the Saskatchewan River Crossing would be closed, Parks Canada advised.

“Some slopes still hold enough snow that, when combined with the 30 millimetres of new precipitation in the forecast, will create an amplified risk of avalanche,” Parks Canada said.

The closure was scheduled to be in place through to Saturday afternoon as crews are set to complete control work and road cleanup on Friday and Saturday.

“All day-use areas and viewpoints along the Icefields Parkway between Lake Louise and Saskatchewan Crossing and between Jasper and Parkers Ridge remain open as scheduled,” the agency said.

Watch (March 2019): Skiers and climbers are being asked to stay out of the backcountry near Field, B.C., as Parks Canada does avalanche control work. Jayme Doll reports.