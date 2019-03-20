Avalanche at SilverStar injures skier

A person was airlifted to hospital after an avalanche at SilverStar near Vernon, the ski resort announced on Wednesday.

The resort said the avalanche occurred around noon on a double black diamond run on Putnam Creek. The resort said warming temperatures played a role in the avalanche.

One male was involved in the incident and was transported to hospital by B.C. Air Ambulance.

The person’s injuries were not revealed.

The resort said its backside runs at Putnam Creek have been closed and will stay closed until further notice.

SilverStar added that it will provide more information as it becomes available.