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2 comments

  1. David Best
    September 14, 2026 at 9:25 am

    Anonymous is a village idiot

  2. Ben
    September 14, 2026 at 9:19 am

    Many economists thought it would be higher so this is good news.

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Consumer

Inflation stayed at 3% in August as travel costs soared, says StatCan

By Brett Bundale The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 9:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada holds key rate steady, as risks to inflation and economic growth increase'
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady, as risks to inflation and economic growth increase
Amid growing trade tensions with the U.S. and the ongoing war in the Middle East, Canada’s central bank held its key lending rate at 2.25 per cent while warning of risks to both growth and inflation. Jacqueline Hansen has more. – Sep 2, 2026
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Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation was unchanged at three per cent in August as a slowdown in rising gas prices was offset by higher rent and travel tour costs.

The agency says gasoline costs continued to increase in August but at a slower pace, with prices up 22.8 per cent compared with 25.7 per cent a month earlier, as the conflict in the Middle East continued to weigh on prices.

Excluding gasoline, consumer prices rose 2.4 per cent last month.

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StatCan says grocery prices increased at a slower pace than overall inflation for the first time in more than two years, with prices rising 2.8 per cent year-over-year.

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But the agency says consumers paid more for travel because of a rise in fuel surcharges and as airlines adjusted to the sharp decline in Canadian travel to the United States in 2025.

It says rent prices increased 2.8 per cent year-over-year in August, up from 2.5 per cent in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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