Man, 21, dead after falling off mountain near Lac des Arcs
A man is dead after falling off a mountain near Lac des Arcs on Sunday, according to police and paramedics.
RCMP responded to Heart Mountain after a 21-year-old hiker fell 60 feet at around 1 p.m.
Police said he was with at least one other hiker.
RCMP said his body was recovered from the area.
Police were not able to confirm where the man was from.
