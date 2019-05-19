Environment
May 19, 2019 6:31 pm

Man, 21, dead after falling off mountain near Lac des Arcs

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man died after falling off Heart Mountain, pictured here in 2014, on Sunday, RCMP said.

File/Global News
A A

A man is dead after falling off a mountain near Lac des Arcs on Sunday, according to police and paramedics.

RCMP responded to Heart Mountain after a 21-year-old hiker fell 60 feet at around 1 p.m.

Police said he was with at least one other hiker.

RCMP said his body was recovered from the area.

Police were not able to confirm where the man was from.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
21
Alberta hiker dead
Canmore
Canmore RCMP
Heart Mountain
hiker dead
hiker dead Alberta
Kananaskis
Lac Des Arcs
man falls off mountain

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.