Man dies in reported climbing incident at Tunnel Mountain

One man died Friday after what’s believed to be a climbing incident in Banff.

STARS Air Ambulance was originally called Friday morning to Tunnel Mountain but was later stood down.

An RCMP spokesperson said a man was declared dead at the scene and another climber was rescued.

READ MORE: Calgary ‘Big Brother’ dies after 50-foot fall while climbing in Kananaskis backcountry

Police have not said where the two people are from or their ages.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada for more information.

READ MORE: Alberta climber dies after falling from Middle Sister mountain near Canmore

— More to come…