Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

More than 90 dinosaur fossils discovered in Northern B.C.

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 9:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Researchers make dinosaur fossil discovery in northern B.C.'
Researchers make dinosaur fossil discovery in northern B.C.
WATCH: Researchers from the Royal BC Museum uncovered more than 90 dinosaur fossils, all believed to be 66 to 68-million years old.
A unique discovery has been made in northern B.C.

Researchers from the Royal BC Museum uncovered more than 90 dinosaur fossils, all believed to be 66 to 68 million years old.

The team helicoptered into a remote area of the Spatsizi Plateau Wilderness Provincial Park, about 500 kilometres from Prince George.

Click to play video: 'Dino fever has hit the Okanagan Heritage Museum'
Dino fever has hit the Okanagan Heritage Museum

“It’s really hard to get dinosaur bones in B.C. and it’s taken a lot of work to get to this point where we’ve actually brought back like 90 plus bones in this one summer,” Royal BC Museum Paleontologist Victoria Arbour told Global News.

“There’s really not a lot of places in B.C. where we can do that. And this is a pretty new area for finding fossils.”

Fossils are protected in B.C. with permits and were collected under the permission of the Tahltan First Nation.

They are part of the Royal BC Museum’s permanent collection and not yet on display.

