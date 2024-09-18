Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Changes coming to Canada’s temporary residents program. What to know

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advocate unhappy with migrant workers program changes'
Advocate unhappy with migrant workers program changes
WATCH ABOVE: Advocate unhappy with migrant workers program changes – Aug 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government is all set to announce further changes to the country’s immigration system for temporary residents, less than a month after Ottawa reduced the number of temporary foreign workers being let into the low-wage stream.

Wednesday’s announcement by Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Labour Minister Randy Boissonnault will be centred around “the strengthening of our temporary resident programs and migration pathways,” a statement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said.

Last month, Boissonnault said the temporary foreign worker program was being used by errant employers to “circumvent hiring talented workers in Canada.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To hire a foreign worker in Canada, an employer must secure a labour market impact assessment (LMIA) that says they were unable to hire Canadian workers for certain roles.

Last month, the federal government said it would limit the number of LMIAs issued in metropolitan areas with an unemployment rate of six per cent or higher.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes come amid mounting unemployment rates in Canada and growing pressure on the government to hit pause on large increases in immigration amid the cost-of-living crisis, the lack of affordable housing and challenging job markets across the country.

Click to play video: 'Immigration lawyer calls Ottawa’s move to limit temporary foreign workers ‘political’'
Immigration lawyer calls Ottawa’s move to limit temporary foreign workers ‘political’
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices