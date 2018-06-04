Fatal climbing fall
Man dies after 50-foot fall while climbing in Kananaskis backcountry

A Calgary man was killed after falling about 50 feet while climbing in the Kananaskis Country backcountry on Sunday, June 3.

Police say a 58-year-old man died in Kananaskis Country on the weekend after falling about 50 feet (about 15 metres) while climbing.

The Calgary man was climbing in the Rawson Lake area on Sunday when he stumbled on ice and snow and fell, RCMP said Monday.

Kananaskis EMS was contacted and Alberta Parks along with RCMP were called to the scene.

It was determined the man had died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP said the man’s name will not be released.

