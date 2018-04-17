Calgary man survives 30-metre fall into glacier in Jasper National Park

A Calgary man has survived a more than 30-metre fall into a glacier crevasse in the Columbia Icefield area of Jasper National Park.

Parks Canada says the 24-year-old was snowshoeing with a friend Sunday on the Athabasca Glacier when he fell deep into the ice and was knocked unconscious.

The pair were not wearing safety ropes or harnesses.

As his friend went for help the man who fell managed to climb out of the crevasse on his own using crampons, but then fell into a second crevasse up to his armpits.

On his way back down the glacier he met up with a rescue team that was responding to his fall.

Parks Canada says he declined help and left the area.