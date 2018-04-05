Person sent to hospital after being buried by avalanche near Lake Louise

An avalanche buried a person near Lake Louise on Thursday evening, according to RCMP.

Three people were involved in the avalanche, which RCMP were alerted to by a personal GPS device at about 5 p.m.

RCMP confirmed one person was trapped in snow and rescued. They were in stable condition and taken to hospital.

Police said they did not have details on the other two people involved.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed it was dispatched to Lake Louise at about 6:20 p.m.

The exact location of the avalanche was not known as of 7:30 p.m.