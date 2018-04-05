Avalanche Lake Louise
April 5, 2018 9:45 pm
Updated: April 5, 2018 9:48 pm

Person sent to hospital after being buried by avalanche near Lake Louise

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Alberta's Lake Louise and the Chateau Lake Louise can be seen on Dec. 3, 2008.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
An avalanche buried a person near Lake Louise on Thursday evening, according to RCMP.

Three people were involved in the avalanche, which RCMP were alerted to by a personal GPS device at about 5 p.m.

RCMP confirmed one person was trapped in snow and rescued. They were in stable condition and taken to hospital.

Police said they did not have details on the other two people involved.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed it was dispatched to Lake Louise at about 6:20 p.m.

The exact location of the avalanche was not known as of 7:30 p.m.

