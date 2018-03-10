RCMP respond to possible avalanche in central Alberta

Police officers were called to respond to a report of a possible avalanche in the Nordegg, Alta. area on Saturday afternoon.

The RCMP said officers were called to an area on Mt. Elliot known as Kitty Hawk, described on various recreational websites as a spot popular with mountain climbers.

As of 4 p.m., the RCMP said they could not confirm if a slide had indeed taken place but said it was reported to them that several people may have been in the area at the time.

STARS Air Ambulance tweeted that a crew was dispatched to a “scene emergency in the Nordegg area,” however, the tweet did not provide further details.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene emergency in the Nordegg area — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) March 10, 2018

Global News has reached out to a STARS spokesperson to clarify if they were also being dispatched to a potential avalanche scene.

Much of Alberta was experiencing warm, spring-like temperatures on Saturday. At 4 p.m., Environment Canada reported the temperature in Nordegg had exceeded 8 C.

Nordegg is located about 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and 300 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

