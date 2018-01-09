Calgary man killed in avalanche near Fernie, B.C.

A 36-year-old Calgary man is dead after an avalanche near Fernie, B.C. on Monday.

The slide happened in the afternoon, in the Lizard Mountain range in southeast B.C.

Search and rescue crews from Fernie, along with Elk Valley RCMP were called to the scene.

The man’s body was located and recovered by search and rescue crews. His name has not been released.

RCMP believe the avalanche was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers. The rest of the group was taken out of the area to safety by search and rescue. The RCMP did not say how many other skiers were in the group.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service and RCMP continue to investigate.