November 18, 2017 10:15 pm
Updated: November 18, 2017 10:24 pm

STARS rescue man from avalanche in Kananaskis Country

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital after a backcountry avalanche northwest of Calgary in Kananaskis Country at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics said the man suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the avalanche.

The victim was taken to the Kananaskis Emergency Services Centre before STARS Air Ambulance transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition at around 2:30 p.m.

Global News