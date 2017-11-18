STARS rescue man from avalanche in Kananaskis Country
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital after a backcountry avalanche northwest of Calgary in Kananaskis Country at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Paramedics said the man suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the avalanche.
The victim was taken to the Kananaskis Emergency Services Centre before STARS Air Ambulance transported him to Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition at around 2:30 p.m.
