Calgary doctors say Canadian Medical Association apology a ‘start’

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has issued a formal apology to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples, acknowledging the harm caused by systemic racism in healthcare settings. This moment comes after years of Indigenous voices calling for change.

Dr. Cheryl Barnabe, who does outreach at the Elbow River Healing Lodge inside the Sheldon Chumir Centre, highlighted the persistent inequities Indigenous patients face in health care.

“It’s a daily occurrence for me unfortunately,” she said, referring to cases where patients tell her their symptoms are disregarded due to assumptions made about Indigenous patients in emergency or primary care settings.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Since 2022, Indigenous leaders and health-care advocates have been pushing for this apology. CMA President Dr. Joss Reimer said on Wednesday in the apology, “The racism that Indigenous peoples and healthcare providers face is deplorable, and we are deeply ashamed.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the apology is a symbolic step forward, Indigenous leaders stress that it’s only the beginning of a long journey. Elder Jimmy Durocher remarked, “It’s just a first step. It’s going to be a long process.”

As part of its action plan, the CMA has promised to track its progress and provide regular updates online.

Doctors like Barnabe emphasize the importance of real change. “What I do want to see, though, is that there’s action behind it,” said Barnabe. “Not just statements or slow-to-happen policy changes, but action at the ground level.