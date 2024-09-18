Teen who desperately needed size 23 shoes now holds 2 world records

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager whose feet are so big it caused shoe companies to step up and offer him custom-made shoes now has not one, but two world records to his name.

Eric Kilburn Jr., 16, of Michigan, made headlines last year when shoe companies caught wind of his plight to find shoes to fit his size 23 feet, and offered to make him some custom shoes.

Now, Guinness World Records is recognizing both Kilburn’s tremendous foot and hand size and have listed him as the holder of two records: the largest hands and the biggest feet on a living teenager.

View image in full screen Michigan native Eric Kilburn Jr. is 6-foot-10 and wears a size 23 shoe. After his mother publicly asked for help finding shoes that fit, Under Armour reached out to make Kilburn a pair of custom shoes — the largest ever made by the sportswear brand. Facebook / Rebecca Kilburn

On the group’s website, Kilburn said he wanted to spread a message of positivity for those who feel out of place because of their physical attributes.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is OK to stand out,” Kilburn said. “Do not let others get you down … [because those who do] are usually the most ultimately unhappy people out there, and you need to stay focused on yourself.”

Kilburn’s feet are more than double the average size for adult men, with size 9 being the average in North America. His shoe size is even bigger than former American basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, who wears size 22.

Story continues below advertisement

He told Guinness World Records that he first became aware of his “exceptional” size in kindergarten, when he realized he was “much taller and larger than his friends.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As the years went by, his size only became more pronounced, he said, noting that he hasn’t been able to fit into commercial-size shoes since fifth grade.

View image in full screen Eric Kilburn Jr.’s shoe size is even bigger than former American basketball player Shaquille O’Neal. Handout / Guinness World Records

Recalling his record-breaking journey, he told Guinness that one of the best parts about it was “having the connection with the amazing shoe companies, and all of the people who stepped up to help me when I needed shoes.”

“It was pretty cool to see how many people genuinely care about helping others,” he says.

Despite his formidable growth, he says he’s a pretty regular kid who cares about school, his pets, woodworking, playing video games and exploring new places.

Story continues below advertisement

“Combined with my height, I make an excellent blocker for all kinds of shots in sporting events,” he said.

Last year, in an effort to raise money to have custom shoes made for her son, Kilburn’s mom started a GoFundMe.

View image in full screen Eric Kilburn Jr. playing football. Facebook / Rebecca Kilburn

The fundraiser caught the attention of companies like Under Armour, Puma and CAT, who stepped up to help out the family. Under Armour offered to make Kilburn custom football cleats and sneakers, while Puma designed him a pair of basketball shoes. CAT asked to design Kilburn a pair of boots, while an Italian company offered to make him dress shoes for school dances.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Kilburn says he hopes to get involved with The Big Shoe Network, a nonprofit founded by his mom that helps people who struggle to find clothes and shoes in their sizes.

“I want to help people the same way I was helped when I needed it,” he told Guinness.