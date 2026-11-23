Fiona the hippo’s keeper said goodbye to the beloved animal in an emotional tribute following her death.

Jenna Wingate, the longtime keeper of the late hippo, said that it is “hard to describe the amount of disbelief and devastation I feel over the loss of Fiona.”

“Not only does it feel like I’ve lost a family member, friend and the most special, life changing animal I’ve ever worked with, but it also feels like I’ve lost part of my identity, as well as the vessel that I was able to use to bring hope, joy and education to the world,” Wingate wrote in a post on social media.

0:38 Fiona the hippo, Cincinnati Zoo’s de facto mascot, dead after ingesting knitted hat

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Fiona died on Thursday at nine years old around 11 days after she swallowed a knit hat that got into her enclosure.

Wingate said it felt like she grew up with Fiona and often smiled, “thinking about growing old with her and her still being around when I would retire.”

“We lost her in the most horrific and tragic way…. the unfairness of it all is hard to bear, we should have had her with us for another 40-50 years. We were already thinking of ways to celebrate her 10th birthday,” Wingate continued.

Wingate said that Fiona, who was set to turn 10 in January, was “a symbol of hope and inspiration for people all over the world.”

“She became the most effective zoo ambassador I believe there has ever been. Gaining her in my life was life-changing, and losing her is also going to be life-changing,” she added.

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“Losing any animal or loved one is heartbreaking, but her popularity and enormity make all of this almost too much to handle because there is no escape. She is all over my son’s book shelf, the pictures hung in my home, the coffee mugs in my cabinets and t-shirts in my dress. There’s really nothing else like her,” Wingate wrote.

Wingate said there’s “no loss like this” and she is still “in disbelief.”

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“I can’t wrap my head around this tragic ending for the smallest hippo to ever survive. For the animal who brought the most joy and magic to the most households in the world,” Fiona’s caretaker continued. “For the hippo that helped so many people unite and fight through their own battles. For the hippo that inspired millions…”

Wingate said that she’s not sure how to “move on from this.”

“She was magic wrapped in a hippo. She was a fighter. She brought people together. She was love. She was a conservationist. She was inspiration. She was our family. I love you Fiona and I am so sorry,” Wingate’s post concluded.

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On Friday, Sen. Bernie Moreno announced that a resolution honouring Fiona passed the Senate unanimously.

“Fiona was a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and we’re gonna miss her in Cincinnati,” Moreno said. “People who have come to our city, our state that now don’t have Fiona there. It’s going to leave a hole in the zoo and a hole in their heart.”

“So, I have a resolution that I’m presenting to honour, of course, Fiona, but obviously more important, the people at the Cincinnati Zoo. From the board of directors to the president of the zoo, to the entire staff and of course, the people who cared for Fiona every single day,” he added.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Sen. John Husted, sought to honour “the life and legacy of Fiona the hippopotamus of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, and expressing the gratitude of the Senate to the staff of the Cincinnati Zoo for their extraordinary care and dedication.”

Fiona died on Thursday from health complications after swallowing the hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the Cincinnati Zoo said in a statement.

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The zoo said last week that it was providing Fiona with round-the-clock care after she swallowed the hat more than a week ago. Specialists had advised that surgery wasn’t an option for a full-grown hippo like Fiona.

Before she died, veterinarians kept Fiona hydrated, gave her treats, and monitoring her every move, the zoo said.

They borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm and encouraged her to stand on it several times a day, hoping that the shaking would help move the hat through her digestive tract.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said.

1:40 Can a vibration plate help a hippo that swallowed a hat at the Cincinnati Zoo?

On Friday, the zoo said that a necropsy on Fiona showed that the hat she swallowed was caught in the middle of her small intestine.

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The necropsy found the hat was 7.6 metres beyond her final stomach compartment and 15.2 metres from the end of her intestines.

“No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked,” said Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health.

The hat and its blend of fibers posed a particular danger despite its relatively small size.

—With files from The Associated Press