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A missing 69-year-old man was rescued in the woods in upstate New York all thanks to his basset hound, Becky.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said that the dog showed up at the Whiteface Mountain Lodge at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Staff recognized Becky “because her owner has dementia and has gone missing before,” according to the NYSDEC’s Week in Review post.

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Whiteface Mountain Lodge staff called New York State Police (NYSP) who began searching for the missing man and then called for Forest Ranger assistance.

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NYSDEC said the search involved 14 rangers, four members of the NYSP and NYSP Aviation, as well as a drone and a bloodhound.

“At 10 a.m., a hunter found the subject. Minutes later, when Ranger Sabo arrived, the 69-year-old was not wearing shoes or gloves. Because of the severe frostbite and location, Ranger Sabo determined a hoist was the safest and fastest way to save the subject,” the NYSDEC said.

Ranger Martin hoisted the man and NYSP Pilot Engel flew them to the hospital.

In an interview, Lead Ranger Charlie Foutch said state police found the missing man’s truck at the trailhead and did a search of one of the trails next to the river before calling him for help.

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“After I got the call, I called three additional rangers to help sweep the trails in the area. At night, it was probably between 25 and 30 degrees (around -4 and -1 C). In the morning since we had not found the gentleman yet, we ordered some additional rangers and some more state police assets including aviation to help look for this gentleman,” Foutch said.

At around 10 a.m. that morning, a hunter heard somebody fall and scream.

“Ranger Sabo wasn’t very far behind and he went up to the patient and determined he needed a hoist out of the area,” he added.

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Foutch said that the man did not have shoes or gloves on when searchers located him but was still “mobile and talking” even though he had “some pretty good frostbite on his feet and hands.”

“Sometimes if you keep moving in that situation, you generate enough heat to do OK,” Foutch added. “He was still alive and it’s always super exciting when you find somebody alive pretty quickly. We’ve probably been searching 3 or 4 hours in the morning.”

Foutch said that if Becky the basset hound did not arrive at Whiteface Mountain Lodge without her owner the situation “definitely would have had a different outcome.”

“It would have been much harder to find him. He may not have survived the rest of the day and probably not another night. The dog definitely contributed to him being saved so quickly,” he added.

0:36 Hero dog leads police to missing, injured 86-year-old woman

A similar situation took place in September 2025 when a dog named Eeyore helped rescue a missing 86-year-old woman who had fallen while walking him in Florida.

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Bodycam footage shows the woman’s husband reporting her missing on Sept. 25 after she didn’t return from her walk in the neighbourhood.

“She just takes that dog, but she never takes him more than 10 or 15 minutes,” her husband told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Miller, according to the footage released. “It’s almost an hour now. It’s over an hour now.”

The man just told Miller that Eeyore was a “100-pound dog” when she asked him what type of breed the dog was.

Miller drove around the neighbourhood until she was approached by Eeyore in the middle of the road.

The dog walked up to her patrol car and the deputy asked, “Hi! Where’s your mama? Show me where your mama is.”

That’s when Eeyore wasted no time, leading Miller to a sidewalk near a golf course where the missing woman had fallen.

After spotting the woman, the deputy ran over and shouted, “I’ve got you, ma’am!”

The officer asked the woman what had happened as the dog panted near her.

“Where were you when he found you?” the woman asked the officer, who told her that she was in front of a house and the dog led her straight to where she had fallen.

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The woman, who was alert and later taken to a medical facility, was astonished that Eeyore had guided the deputy to her.

“The dog brought you? He wouldn’t leave. He kept coming back to me,” she told the officer. “I’m not even his owner. I’m his grandmother. Oh, Eeyore, you’re a good boy. Grandma loves you.”