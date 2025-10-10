Eeyore to the rescue: Dog helps find missing 86-year-old Florida woman

Send this page to someone via email

A dog named Eeyore helped rescue a missing 86-year-old woman who had fallen while walking him in Florida.

Bodycam footage shows the woman’s husband reporting her missing on Sept. 25 after she didn’t return from her walk in the neighbourhood.

“She just takes that dog, but she never takes him more than 10 or 15 minutes,” her husband told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Miller, according to the footage released Monday. “It’s almost an hour now. It’s over an hour now.”

The man just told Miller that Eeyore was a “100-pound dog” when she asked him what type of breed the dog was.

Miller drove around the neighbourhood until she was approached by Eeyore in the middle of the road.

The dog walked up to her patrol car and the deputy asked, “Hi! Where’s your mama? Show me where your mama is.”

That’s when Eeyore wasted no time, leading Miller to a sidewalk near a golf course where the missing woman had fallen.

After spotting the woman, the deputy ran over and shouted, “I’ve got you, ma’am!”

The officer asked the woman what had happened as the dog panted near her.

“Where were you when he found you?” the woman asked the officer, who told her that she was in front of a house and the dog led her straight to where she had fallen.

The woman, who was alert and later taken to a medical facility, was astonished that Eeyore had guided the deputy to her.

“The dog brought you? He wouldn’t leave. He kept coming back to me,” she told the officer. “I’m not even his owner. I’m his grandmother. Oh, Eeyore, you’re a good boy. Grandma loves you.”

Miller later said in a video the department released on social media Wednesday: “Eeyore’s the main hero here. He deserves lots of belly rubs. He deserves a steak dinner. That dog did everything. He’s the true hero.”

“He practically dragged me to her.”

Miller said she thinks the video gained a lot of attention because “with everything going on in the world, people like to see these sweet, happy stories.”

“Anything with a dog or an animal involved, I think people like that. It’s a feel-good story. The dog saves the day. I think that’s what people need right now,” she added.

— With files from The Associated Press